Man allegedly robbed and followed

A MAN has been arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (March 10) for allegedly robbing another man with a weapon and following him to his work.

On Sunday the 33-year-old man allegedly robbed a man while waving a weapon in Greenway. The offender then followed the man in his car to a local shopping centre and made further demands that he pull over and give him his pin number while threatening him with another weapon.

He later attended the man’s work demanding money to which he complied. The man returned home from work and discovered he had been robbed.

The offender was arrested on March 7 where he had in his possession property belonging to the man. He was then arrested again two days later after ACT police found him at the Pine Island Reserve sitting in a car that had been reported as stolen.

A knife was located on the man following his arrest.

He was taken to Tuggeranong Police Station where he was found to be in possession of a small bag containing what is alleged to be Methamphetamine.

He will be charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, attempt to escape custody, possessing a knife without reasonable excuse, possession of a prohibited substance, aggravated robbery and blackmail.

