Man arrested for allegedly driving at police

THE 35-year-old Kaleen man who allegedly drove his car towards police in an attempt to avoid being arrested in February has been identified.

Investigations into the whereabouts of the man led police to the 7-Eleven convenience store on Ashley Drive, Erindale where his vehicle was parked.

When leaving the store the man saw police and fled on foot. He was later located on McBride Crescent where he was arrested.



The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (March 3).

