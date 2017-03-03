ROAD closures will be in place along Lady Denman Drive and Parkes Way due to the Big Canberra Bike Ride this Sunday, March 5. Lady Denman Drive will be closed between Clunies Ross Street and Forest Drive […]
Man arrested for allegedly driving at police
THE 35-year-old Kaleen man who allegedly drove his car towards police in an attempt to avoid being arrested in February has been identified.
Investigations into the whereabouts of the man led police to the 7-Eleven convenience store on Ashley Drive, Erindale where his vehicle was parked.
When leaving the store the man saw police and fled on foot. He was later located on McBride Crescent where he was arrested.
The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (March 3).
