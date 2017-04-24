Man arrested after a child dies in Wagga Wagga

A MAN has been arrested in Wagga Wagga following the death of a two-month-old infant this morning (April 24).

Police and paramedics attended the home in Henwood Avenue, Kooringal, after reports that the infant was in distress.

The boy was taken to Wagga Wagga Rural Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 32-year-old man was arrested by police at the scene and is assisting with inquiries.

Information on 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au

