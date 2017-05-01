Man assaulted in nightclub

A MAN has suffered facial injuries after he was assaulted in Mr Wolf nightclub on Alinga Street a month ago (April 1).

This male had a conversation with the victim before walking away.

One of the other males is then seen shaking hands with the victim before assaulting him.

The alleged male offender is described as Caucasian in appearance, of solid build, with brown hair and a brown beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt and light coloured pants.

Information to 1800 333000 using reference number 6091875.

