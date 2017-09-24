TRADITIONAL Chinese decorations, lanterns and knots will fill Civic Square on October 1 to celebrate the Canberra Moon Festival, as well as food stalls, performances, myths and legends. Organisers Iris Tang and Suzana Li say […]
Man on bottle-shop robbery charge
A 21-year-old Oxley man faces court tomorrow following a robbery at a Wanniassa bottle shop last night (Saturday, September 23).
At about 6.50pm, a man entered the Cellarbrations Liquor store and attempted to forcibly remove cash and cigarettes. A staff member resisted his attempts and a struggle ensued, before the man fled with cigarettes.
Police were able to identify the alleged offender and at 10.35pm searched a residence in Oxley where a man was arrested and charged with robbery, common assault and obstructing/resisting a territory official.
He will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow where police will oppose bail.
No comments yet.