Man on bottle-shop robbery charge

A 21-year-old Oxley man faces court tomorrow following a robbery at a Wanniassa bottle shop last night (Saturday, September 23).

At about 6.50pm, a man entered the Cellarbrations Liquor store and attempted to forcibly remove cash and cigarettes. A staff member resisted his attempts and a struggle ensued, before the man fled with cigarettes.

Police were able to identify the alleged offender and at 10.35pm searched a residence in Oxley where a man was arrested and charged with robbery, common assault and obstructing/resisting a territory official.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow where police will oppose bail.

