Man charged after early morning stabbing

A MAN has been charged following a stabbing in Goulburn this morning.

At about 2am (Saturday, December 9), emergency services were called to a property in Grafton Street following reports a 39-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Goulburn Police Station where he was charged with reckless wounding, granted conditional bail and ordered to appear at Goulburn Local Court on January 17.

