Man killed in Weetangera collision

A 22-year-old man has died following a two vehicle collision in Weetangera this afternoon (February 20).

At about 12.25pm police responded to a report of a crash on Springvale Drive between a car and a motorcycle.

ACT Ambulance Service attended and the male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ACT Policing’s Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team (CIRT) are examining the circumstances surrounding the collision.

This is the second person to have died on ACT roads this year.

Information to 1800 333000, or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

