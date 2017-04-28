LAST night (April 27) South Canberra was the victim of 50 vehicle break-ins, in areas such as Narrabundah, Kingston, Garran and Griffith. As a result of these break-ins multiple personal belongings were stolen or damaged. Officer […]
Man drives into police car and escapes
CCTV footage has been released of a man reversing into a police car in Palmerston and then speeding off last Wednesday (April 19).At about 9.30pm, police drove into the carpark at Palmerston shops where a vehicle reversed and collided with the police car. The vehicle then accelerated away and fled the scene.
The vehicle is described as a white Mitsubishi Magna sedan, with a black rim on the front passenger side.
The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, of thin build and a fair complexion. He was wearing a blue hooded jumper, black shorts, grey socks and black “Nike” sandals.
Information to 1800 333000 using reference number 6095732.
