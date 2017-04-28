Man drives into police car and escapes

CCTV footage has been released of a man reversing into a police car in Palmerston and then speeding off last Wednesday (April 19).

The vehicle is described as a white Mitsubishi Magna sedan, with a black rim on the front passenger side.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, of thin build and a fair complexion. He was wearing a blue hooded jumper, black shorts, grey socks and black “Nike” sandals.

Information to 1800 333000 using reference number 6095732.

