Man drives stolen car into Action bus

A MAN has driven a car at an ACT Action bus after stealing the car and assaulting its owner yesterday (November 22).

At about 12.30pm yesterday, the 25-year-old assaulted a person and stole their car in Griffith.

The man is alleged to have then driven in a dangerous and reckless manner, on several occasions driving on the wrong side of the road, at high speeds and through red traffic signals.

At about 4pm police located the man in Newman-Morris Circuit, Oxley. After a short foot pursuit where the man tried to evade police, he was arrested.

The 25-year-old man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today after being charged with robbery, possess/use a prohibited weapon, aggravated furious/reckless/dangerous driving, common assault and a first instance warrant.

Police are seeking assistance of anyone who was in the Griffith and Narrabundah areas between 12pm and 1pm yesterday who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who lives on or near Newman-Morris Circuit, Oxley and Connibere Crescent, Oxley and were at either location between 3pm and 4pm.

Contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

