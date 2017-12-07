Man faces charges for Waugh’s murder

Eden Waugh. Photo provided by ACT police.

A MAN has been charged with the murder of Eden Waugh, following his death in November last year. 

Mr Waugh, 37, was shot on November 3, at about 7.45pm on Windeyer Street in Watson.

Following an extensive investigation, including a call for information from Mr Waugh’s parents a 31-year-old man will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 8) charged with Mr Waugh’s murder.

The police investigation into the murder of Mr Waugh is ongoing and police anticipate further charges as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to the murder of Eden Waugh can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au

