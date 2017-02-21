FINAL stages of tree removal along Northbourne Avenue will be completed months earlier than planned to ensure safety of the public and construction workers after recent storm damage. Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan […]
Man faces court over Gordon shooting
A NINETEEN-year-old Gordon man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (February 21) in connection with the shooting incident that occurred in Gordon on Friday, February 10.
The man was arrested yesterday and has been charged with intentional threat to inflict grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, discharge loaded firearms at a person (two counts), discharge firearm endangering life, possess ammunition and unauthorised possession and use of a firearm.
Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
