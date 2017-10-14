Man killed in ‘serious’ Hume Highway crash

A MAN was killed in his ute following a truck crash involving several vehicles near Berrima early this morning.

Shortly before 4am (Saturday, October 14), emergency services were alerted to a “serious” crash in the south bound lanes of the Hume Highway near the Medway Road off ramp.

Police believe that a north-bound, B-double truck crossed to the south-bound lanes of the highway and collided with several vehicles.

The male passenger in one of those vehicles, a utility, was trapped and could not be revived.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or with dash cam footage of the events leading up to it to call 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au

