Man with knife jumps through drive-through window

TWO men have been arrested following an aggravated robbery at McDonald’s in Conder on Monday (October 2), where one man jumped through the drive-through window and threatened staff with a knife.

At about 4am on Monday, a staff member of the McDonalds opened the drive-through window to serve a customer. At this time, one of the men, armed with a knife, jumped through the open window.

Other staff members present were instructed to sit on the ground while the man made demands for cash. After taking a sum of cash from the safe and the cash register, the offender fled the restaurant on foot through the backdoor.

At around 8.30am police located the men at a house and Gilmore, where they arrested a 22-year-old Phillip man and a 24-year-old Gilmore man.

Police also located a Mitsubishi Galant in the rear yard of the Gilmore house, confirmed stolen from a Farrer residence earlier that day.

Both men are expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court today (October 5). The 24-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery. The 22-year-old was charged with knowingly concerned aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, drive motor vehicle without consent and drive while disqualified.

ACT policing is urging anyone with information relating to aggravated robberies, or information about people conspiring to commit aggravated robberies to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.