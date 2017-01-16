Man with knife threatens staff member in Civic

ON Tuesday, January 3, a man walked into the Tobacco Store in Bailey’s Corner, Civic, and threatened a staff member with a knife while making demands for money from the cash register.

According to police the staff member yelled out and the offender fled on foot in the direction of London Circuit.

ACT Police are seeking witnesses to this attempted aggravated robbery that occurred at approximately 4.45pm.

The offender is described as being in his mid 20’s, Caucasian in appearance and approximately 155cm. He was wearing a white hoodie with a black hood (hood turned inside out).

Information to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au using reference number 6054875.

