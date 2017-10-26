THE United Voice ACT Branch has fired back at Opposition Leader Alistair Coe after Coe accused the ACT government of having a corrupt arrangement with part of the Unions. A group of people, led by […]
Man shoots at club door
AFTER a man failed to get inside the Raiders Weston Club, with the intentions of robbing it, he fired a shot into the glass door early this morning (October 26).
At about 2.45am, a small, dark coloured hatchback parked in the car park adjacent to the club. A man exited the car and walked up to the main door of the Raiders Weston Club, armed with a weapon.
Staff did not open the door for the man, who then fired a single shot into the glass door. The man then returned to the car and left in an unknown direction.
Information that could assist police to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6180413.
