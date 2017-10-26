Man shoots at club door

AFTER a man failed to get inside the Raiders Weston Club, with the intentions of robbing it, he fired a shot into the glass door early this morning (October 26).

At about 2.45am, a small, dark coloured hatchback parked in the car park adjacent to the club. A man exited the car and walked up to the main door of the Raiders Weston Club, armed with a weapon.

Staff did not open the door for the man, who then fired a single shot into the glass door. The man then returned to the car and left in an unknown direction.

Information that could assist police to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6180413.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

