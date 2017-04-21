Man smashes jewellery display during lunch rush

A MAN has been caught on CCTV footage smashing a glass display with a hammer and grabbing two gold chains at Tuggeranong Hyperdome.

The robbery occurred at Michael Hill Jewellers at around 12.10pm on Wednesday (April 18).

When running with the two chains a number of shoppers attempted to stop the man. He then dropped both gold chains, which were later returned to the store by a member of the public.

The man fled the Tuggeranong Hyperdome and police would like to speak to those bystanders who attempted to apprehend the offender.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The man was wearing grey track suit pants, black hooded jumper, sunglasses and gloves.

Information to 1800 333000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

