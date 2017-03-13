Man stabbed during argument in Weston

A 46-year-old man has been stabbed in the chest during an argument in the Cooleman Court area in Weston.

Police we called around 3.45pm on Saturday (March 11) after reports of two men having an altercation and one man being stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital, but his injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Police say they believe the two men started arguing at the Independent Living Centre, Parkinson Street, Weston, and it was at this time the 46-year-old man was stabbed. The alleged offender then fled the area and the injured man walked across the car park to Cooleman Court in search of assistance.

Police are looking for a man described as between 165cm-172cm tall with a slim build, dark short hair and a goatee beard. At the time of the altercation, the man was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the alternation to call 1800 333 000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au.Information can be provided anonymously.

