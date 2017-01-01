Man threatens staff in Belconnen with knife during robbery

A MAN, yesterday (December 31), threatened a staff member with a knife at Smart Dollar in Westfield Belconnen during a robbery.

ACT police are seeking for any witnesses who saw a man enter the store at about 4pm. He approached the staff member to purchase an item and during the transaction then threatened the worker with a small knife and reached over and took an amount of cash.

He is described by police as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid-20s, about 175cm tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a dark T-shirt, dark shorts and a baseball cap.

Investigations are ongoing and police are seeking CCTV footage from the area.

Witnesses can contact 1800 333000, or visit Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference 6053336.

