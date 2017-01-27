Man threatens staff and takes cash

ACT police are seeking witnesses after a man allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven Service Station on Hardwick Crescent in Holt. 

A male entered the store and threatened staff on Sunday, January 22, at around 10pm. He then demanded for the money in the cash drawer, taking a sum of cash.

The offender is described as being between 25 and 35-years-old, approximately 175cm tall and with a slim build. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, light grey/white shorts and a black baseball cap.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers website using quote number 6062279.

 

