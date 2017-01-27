ACT police are seeking witnesses after a man allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven Service Station on Hardwick Crescent in Holt. A male entered the store and threatened staff on Sunday, January 22, […]
Man threatens staff and takes cash
ACT police are seeking witnesses after a man allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven Service Station on Hardwick Crescent in Holt.A male entered the store and threatened staff on Sunday, January 22, at around 10pm. He then demanded for the money in the cash drawer, taking a sum of cash. The offender is described as being between 25 and 35-years-old, approximately 175cm tall and with a slim build. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, light grey/white shorts and a black baseball cap.
Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers website using quote number 6062279.
