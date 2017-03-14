POLICE are appealing for information into the whereabouts of Nathan Fitzsimmons, a 34-year-old wanted on an outstanding warrant relating to alleged traffic offences. Nathan has been known to visit the Goulburn area but police believe he […]
Man wanted on warrants
POLICE are appealing for information into the whereabouts of Nathan Fitzsimmons, a 34-year-old wanted on an outstanding warrant relating to alleged traffic offences.Nathan has been known to visit the Goulburn area but police believe he could have travelled to Queensland.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 180cm to 185cm tall, with a medium build and brown hair.
Anyone who sees Nathan or knows his whereabouts, are urged not to approach him.
Information to 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.
No comments yet.