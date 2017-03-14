Man wanted on warrants

POLICE are appealing for information into the whereabouts of Nathan Fitzsimmons, a 34-year-old wanted on an outstanding warrant relating to alleged traffic offences.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 180cm to 185cm tall, with a medium build and brown hair.

Anyone who sees Nathan or knows his whereabouts, are urged not to approach him.

Information to 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

