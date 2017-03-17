Masked man robs IGA

A MASKED man, armed with a knife robbed the IGA Supermarket in Chapman on Tuesday (March 14) night.

Police are seeking witnesses to the aggravated robbery that occurred at about 8.15pm on Perry Drive.

The man entered the store in a white mask and blue jacket and demanded cash.

After two employees gave him the cash the man fled the store.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers website using reference number 6082148.

