Mass break-ins on the south side

LAST night (April 27) South Canberra was the victim of 50 vehicle break-ins, in areas such as Narrabundah, Kingston, Garran and Griffith.

As a result of these break-ins multiple personal belongings were stolen or damaged.

Officer in Charge of Woden Police Station, station sergeant Harry Hains encourages victims to report.

“It is very distressing for the victims to find their vehicles and property damaged and personal belongs stolen,” he says.

Information to 1800 333000.

