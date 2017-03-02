ESTABLISHING a Medicinal Cannabis Scheme is “a priority” for the ACT government who have now opened Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the Medicinal Cannabis Advisory Group (MCAG).

Minister for Health Meegan Fitzharris says: “Establishing a Medicinal Cannabis Scheme is a priority for the ACT government, and the next stage of this work is to appoint two expert advisory committees.”

The government says it’s working to develop a considered and consistent framework to support the implementation of a Medicinal Cannabis Scheme in the ACT as soon as practicable.



“These committees will help address any issues raised during the establishment of the Scheme through the provision of evidence-based expert advice and guidance to government,” Fitzharris says.

“The government will also look to develop education materials for clinicians and the general public to support the implementation of the Scheme.”

Medicinal cannabis has already been declared a controlled medicine by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, which means it can be prescribed in the ACT with the approval of the Chief Health Officer.

Only registered medical practitioners can apply for an authority to prescribe a controlled medicine for their patients.

Expressions of interest are now open for the MCAG which will provide advice to government on the broader economic, legal and social issues related to the introduction of a Medicinal Cannabis Scheme.

“The EOI for the community advisory group follows an EOI for the Medicinal Cannabis Medical Advisory Panel (MCMAP), which opened in December 2016 and closed last month,” Fitzharris says.

“The government is currently considering applications received through this EOI process.

“Both committees will ultimately help develop a considered and coherent framework for a Medicinal Cannabis Scheme here in the ACT.”

Expressions of interest for the MCAG close at COB on Friday, March 24. Information at health.act.gov.au.

