Meet Canberra’s new Town Crier

ANDREW Barr today, February 8, unveiled that Canberra’s new Town Crier will be played by Joseph McGrail-Bateup. 

Joseph Mcgrail-Bateup and Alan Moyse. Photo by Helen Musa

Joseph takes over from Alan Moyse who retired in 2016 after five years in the role.

Joseph has a background in theatre and is involved with Canberra Repertory, Queanbeyan Players and Dirty Dick’s Theatre Restaurant.

Barr says: “I look forward to see him perform at events around Canberra and wish him well in his new role.”

His services as Town Crier can now be booked by emailing towncriercbr@gmail.com

 

