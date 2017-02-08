ANDREW Barr today, February 8, unveiled that Canberra’s new Town Crier will be played by Joseph McGrail-Bateup. Joseph takes over from Alan Moyse who retired in 2016 after five years in the role. Joseph has […]
Meet Canberra’s new Town Crier
ANDREW Barr today, February 8, unveiled that Canberra’s new Town Crier will be played by Joseph McGrail-Bateup.Joseph takes over from Alan Moyse who retired in 2016 after five years in the role.
Joseph has a background in theatre and is involved with Canberra Repertory, Queanbeyan Players and Dirty Dick’s Theatre Restaurant.
Barr says: “I look forward to see him perform at events around Canberra and wish him well in his new role.”
His services as Town Crier can now be booked by emailing towncriercbr@gmail.com
