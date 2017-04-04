Memorial recognises the death of thousands

SACRED soil taken from the battlefields and war cemeteries across the Flanders region of Belgium was placed in a new memorial garden today (April 4) at the Australian War Memorial.

Half the Australians who died during the bloody fighting in Flanders in 1917 have no known grave. For decades afterwards, “Passchendaele”, the name of the village which so many had died to capture, became, in the words of Australian official historian Charles Bean, “one to shudder at”.

The Flanders Memorial Garden sits within a formal grass court in the Memorial’s Western Precinct and is constructed from Portland Stone, the same stone used on the arch and in the commemorative panels of the Menin Gate in Belgium.

Director of the Memorial, Dr Brendan Nelson said the garden honours the enduring partnership between Australia and Belgium, and commemorates those who lost their lives 100 years ago.

Yesterday afternoon, members of Australia’s Federation Guard transported five hand-crafted boxes containing the sacred Flanders soil from the Memorial forecourt and into the commemorative area.

The boxes were placed in the Hall of Memory, adjacent to the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, where they remained in symbolic vigil overnight before being transferred to the garden early this morning.

