Is missing woman in Canberra?

KATRINA Cochrane. pictured, was reported missing the ACT police on Saturday (May 6) after money was withdrawn from her account on Thursday (May 4) at a Canberra Centre bank.

The 56-year-old was last seen by her family on April 16 in Frankston, Victoria.

She is described as Caucasian, about 170cm tall (5’7”), between 60-65kgs, average build with a fair complexion and light-brown greying shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Police hold concerns for Katrina’s safety and well-being. Anyone who has seen or had contact with Katrina should call 131 444.

