A SENIOR Grammar School student, Christian Flynn, will represent Australia at the 2017 International Geography Olympiad (iGeo) in Belgrade, Serbia, following his outstanding performance in last year’s Geography’s Big Week Out (GBWO). At the GBWO, an intensive six-day […]
Missing woman last seen in Ainslie
ACT police are calling for public assistance to help find missing 52-year-old Marika Hetenyi, who was last seen in Ainslie on Tuesday (March 7) morning.Marika is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 165cm tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a slim build.
She drives a light blue VW Golf with ACT registration plates YQB007.
Police hold concerns for Marika’s welfare.
Information to 131 444.
