Missing woman last seen in Ainslie

ACT police are calling for public assistance to help find missing 52-year-old Marika Hetenyi, who was last seen in Ainslie on Tuesday (March 7) morning. 

Marika has been missing since Tuesday (March 7).

Marika is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 165cm tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a slim build.

She drives a light blue VW Golf with ACT registration plates YQB007.

Police hold concerns for Marika’s welfare.

Information to 131 444.

Marika drives a light blue VW Golf, bearing ACT registration plates YQB007

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: