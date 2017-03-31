Mitchell building evacuated until fumes settle

AN office building in Mitchell has been evacuated after there was a fire in a battery backup system.



The fire was extinguished by maintenance crews who were working on the battery back up system for an elevator in a building on Darling Street.

ACT Fire & Rescue says due to the nature of the fire, fumes are still present, so hazmat teams will ventilate the area and conduct atmospheric testing before allowing occupants to return to the building.

