Mulloon goes to water to win a prize

A BUNGENDORE not-for-profit organisation aiming to restore water catchment in southern NSW has been named a State Landcare Champion in the Australian government’s Excellence in Sustainable Farm Practices category at the 2017 NSW Landcare Awards.

The annual awards recognise the work of Australians to protect the environment and deliver more sustainable agriculture. Winners from each state and territory will be finalists in the 2018 National Landcare Awards.

The Mulloon Institute’s major project – the Mulloon Community Landscape Rehydration Project – aims to rebuild the natural landscape function of the entire Mulloon catchment and boost its resilience against climatic extremes.

Spanning 23,000 hectares and 50 kilometres of creeks and tributaries, the project focuses on creek repair and erosion control and involves more than 20 local landholders.

“This work shows Australia the way forward for regenerative landscape restoration and demonstrates just how beneficial landscape repair can be for increased agricultural production,” said Gary Nairn, who chairs The Mulloon Institute’s Board.

“We’re really proud to be chosen as a Landcare Champion and are happy to share our successes and mistakes as we organise the regeneration of other catchments across Australia,” said Tony Coote, founder of the Mulloon Institute. .

The Institute’s work has also been recognised by the UN’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network and is one of five projects chosen globally to help it develop guidelines for sustainable, profitable and productive farming.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

