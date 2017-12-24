A NEW road link from the Majura Parkway to the Majura Park commercial precinct has been officially opened in time for the Boxing Day sales. The $7.9 million project delivers 1.3 kilometres of road including […]
Naked art lovers get ‘Hyper Real’ at the National Gallery!
IN what seems to be an invitation-only event destined to test the resources of the cloakroom, the National Gallery of Australia is hosting a nude viewing of its summer blockbuster “Hyper Real” for a couple of hours next month.
Between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday, January 13, naked art buffs will be welcome to wander the exhibition, itself heavily reflective of the human – and not-so-human – form.
The “CityNews” arts editor Helen Musa has declined the invitation, which she believes is currently circulating to varying degrees of enthusiasm among the Friends of the National Gallery.
