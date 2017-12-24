Naked art lovers get ‘Hyper Real’ at the National Gallery!

IN what seems to be an invitation-only event destined to test the resources of the cloakroom, the National Gallery of Australia is hosting a nude viewing of its summer blockbuster “Hyper Real” for a couple of hours next month.

Between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday, January 13, naked art buffs will be welcome to wander the exhibition, itself heavily reflective of the human – and not-so-human – form.

The “CityNews” arts editor Helen Musa has declined the invitation, which she believes is currently circulating to varying degrees of enthusiasm among the Friends of the National Gallery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

