Narrabundah drug dealer shut down

A MID-LEVEL drug dealer has been shut down, after a lengthy investigation into a Narrabundah man.

Police searched the Narrabundah man’s house on Sunday (December 3) and seized quantities of seeds, green vegetable matter, clear liquid, a white crystalline substance and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

The 59-year-old Narrabundah man will appear in court early next year for various drug related offences.

Detective sergeant Ivan Naspe says the investigation was a “great result for concerned members of the Narrabundah community, where a mid-level dealer was effectively shut down”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

