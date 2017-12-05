WITH Christmas looming, many people will be considering what present to buy for their children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and friends. Soon, if not already, we will be reading lists of the top trending presents […]
Narrabundah drug dealer shut down
A MID-LEVEL drug dealer has been shut down, after a lengthy investigation into a Narrabundah man.
Police searched the Narrabundah man’s house on Sunday (December 3) and seized quantities of seeds, green vegetable matter, clear liquid, a white crystalline substance and a variety of drug paraphernalia.
The 59-year-old Narrabundah man will appear in court early next year for various drug related offences.
Detective sergeant Ivan Naspe says the investigation was a “great result for concerned members of the Narrabundah community, where a mid-level dealer was effectively shut down”.
