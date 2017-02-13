National initiative focuses on health all week

TODAY is the beginning of Australia’s Healthy Weight Week (February 13-19) and Minister for Health Meegan Fitzharris is encouraging Canberrans to join in by making healthy meals and getting active.

“Overweight and obesity is very high across Australia, including the ACT where 63 per cent of adults and 25 per cent of children are overweight or obese.

“The consequences of overweight and obesity include increasing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and some forms of cancers.”



The ACT government has highlighted a range of programs for residents to engage in such as the ACT Nutrition Support Service, Good Habits for Life, the provision of exercise equipment in our parks and other open spaces through the Find Fitness Outdoors initiative, active travel commuter programs including Park & Pedal, and the Healthier Work program.

“Under the Healthy Weight Initiative, the Government is also increasing access to healthy food and drink choices across ACT public schools. All ACT schools are provided with significant levels of support in improving healthy food choices for students through the Fresh Tastes program,” says Fitzharris.

Healthy Weight Week is an initiative of the Dietitians Association of Australia and seeks to raise awareness about the importance of achieving and maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle including developing healthy eating habits.

More information via healthyweightweek.com.au.

