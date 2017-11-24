National pool crown for local ladies

THE ACT ladies’ eight ball team has beaten Queensland to become the Australian champions.

It’s the first time an ACT team or individual player has won an Australian title at the annual Australian Eight Ball Nationals competition, a tournament that began 1984. The ladies’ events were added in 1992.

The winning ACT team includes captain Ann Moimoi, vice-captain, Penny Foudoulis, Nicole Welsh, Kylie Power, Lesieli O’Connor, Kathy Harmon, Cindy Blackmore and manager Melissa Chapelli.

The Nationals were held at the Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, this month and featured Australia’s finest pool players from around the country.

Team member Nicole Welsh was named as the Player of the Carnival for the ladies’ event. Nicole won 34 of the 42 frames she played, winning 80.95 per cent of her frames. She led all 56 ladies players in total wins and percentage. Nicole was also named, for the eighth time, in the Australian Ladies team to travel to next year’s Eight Ball World Championships in Blackpool, England.

