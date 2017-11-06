National prize for Terry’s horse park

TERRY Snow’s Willinga Park equestrian centre at Bawley Point has been awarded a national architectural award.

The stock and performance horse stud and equestrian centre took out the National Award in Commercial Architecture at the 2017 Australian Institute of Architects National Architecture Awards.

Designed by Cox Architects, the project was commended for features including its “series of overlapping folding roof planes designed to scoop in cool breezes and shield the spectators and dressage arena from the western sun”.

While only open to the public since March, the latest award is one of several for Willinga Park.

Master Builders ACT named the horse park Project of the Year in June. In the same month, Willinga Park won two gongs at the 2017 ACT Architectural Awards – the W Hayward Morris Award for interior architecture and the Romano Giurgola Award for public architecture.

Owner Terry Snow, who has developed the Canberra Airport and its precincts, praised the architects, designers, builders, landscapers and gardeners who have contributed to the project.

“It is already proving to be a huge drawcard for the equestrian community and for the south coast,” he said.

