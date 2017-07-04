National review in the aftermath of London fire

CANBERRA has committed to participate in a national review into building compliance and certification following the Grenfell Tower fire in London, says Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman.

“Further to the ACT’s participation in the national review the government will also establish a taskforce to determine whether any further actions are required on developments where aluminium composite panels have been used in the ACT,” Mr Gentleman says.

“Depending on the findings of the review and the work of the taskforce, further actions may involve physical inspections of buildings to ensure that aluminium composite panels have been installed correctly and comply with all ACT and National building and fire safety codes.”

Mr Gentleman participated in the Building Ministers’ Forum on Friday, where it was agreed to commission an expert report to examine compliance and enforcement problems affecting the National Construction Code.

Information on ACT building standards via planning.act.gov.au

Information on non-conforming building products via abcb.gov.au/NCBP/ Non-Conforming-Building- Products.

