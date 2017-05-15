Nature reserves close for Kangaroo cull

OVER the coming months a number of nature reserves and territory land will be closed each day from mid to late afternoon to allow a cull of up to 2606 eastern grey kangaroos.

The closures will start from Wednesday, May 17, in Canberra and Googong Foreshores.

“The conservation cull… is needed to protect biodiversity and maintain populations at appropriate levels to minimise impacts on other flora and fauna in critical grassland and woodland sites,” Director of parks and conservation Daniel Iglesias says.

He says the number of eastern grey kangaroos to be culled in each area is assessed annually by ACT government ecologists and takes into account current scientific knowledge and the target densities necessary to support conservation outcomes.

“Culling of overabundant kangaroos is currently the most humane method of population control available to the ACT Government as a responsible land manager,” he says.

“However a research trial is currently underway into the use of a fertility control vaccine as a potential non-lethal approach to eastern grey kangaroo management. Preliminary results are looking positive, with more results expected towards the end of the year.”

The 12 sites to be closed for the conservation cull are Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve, Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, Mount Majura Nature Reserve and adjacent territory land, Kama Nature Reserve, Mount Painter Nature Reserve and adjacent territory land, The Pinnacle Nature Reserve and adjacent unleased land, Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserves, Callum Brae Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, West Jerrabomberra Nature Reserve, and Googong Foreshores.

Callum Brae Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, West Jerrabomberra Nature Reserve, Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve, and Kama Nature Reserve, will be closed between 3pm and 7am each day.

Mount Majura Nature Reserve and adjacent territory land, Mount Painter Nature Reserve and adjacent territory land, Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserve, and The Pinnacle Nature Reserve and adjacent unleased land, will be closed from 5pm to 7am each day.

Googong Foreshores will be closed from 6pm to 8am each day.

Fines apply under the “Nature Conservation Act 2014″ for vandalising reserve infrastructure or entering closed reserves.

The closures begin on Wednesday, May 17 and will re-open from Saturday, July 29.

Information at environment.act.gov.au

