Nature reserves re-open after kangaroo cull

NATURE reserves closed for the annual kangaroo conservation cull will re-open to the public today (July 6).

“A total of 2592 kangaroos have been culled as part of the ACT Government’s ongoing program to protect our grassland and woodland sites from overgrazing. The vast majority of these kangaroos – 1406 – were culled in Googong Foreshores in NSW,” says director, parks and conservation, Daniel Iglesias.

“The completion of culling activities means species at risk such as the grassland earless dragon, striped legless lizard and pink-tailed worm lizard will continue to have the vegetation they need to co-exist with kangaroos. Other species such as ground-dwelling birds will be favoured by the protection grass cover can provide.

“We also used 296 (11.5 per cent) of the culled kangaroos to make baits to use in our wild dog and fox control programs.”

The sites that reopened today are Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, Mount Majura Nature Reserve and adjacent territory land, Kama Nature Reserve, Mount Painter Nature Reserve and adjacent territory land, The Pinnacle Nature Reserve and adjacent unleased land, Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserves, Callum Brae Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, West Jerrabomberra Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve and Googong Foreshores.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

