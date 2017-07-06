AN academy for digital creatives and an IT quality control service are among the 14 ACT finalists for this year’s Telstra Business Awards. The Academy of Interactive Entertainment, a finalist in the medium business category, […]
Nature reserves re-open after kangaroo cull
NATURE reserves closed for the annual kangaroo conservation cull will re-open to the public today (July 6).
“A total of 2592 kangaroos have been culled as part of the ACT Government’s ongoing program to protect our grassland and woodland sites from overgrazing. The vast majority of these kangaroos – 1406 – were culled in Googong Foreshores in NSW,” says director, parks and conservation, Daniel Iglesias.
“The completion of culling activities means species at risk such as the grassland earless dragon, striped legless lizard and pink-tailed worm lizard will continue to have the vegetation they need to co-exist with kangaroos. Other species such as ground-dwelling birds will be favoured by the protection grass cover can provide.
“We also used 296 (11.5 per cent) of the culled kangaroos to make baits to use in our wild dog and fox control programs.”
The sites that reopened today are Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, Mount Majura Nature Reserve and adjacent territory land, Kama Nature Reserve, Mount Painter Nature Reserve and adjacent territory land, The Pinnacle Nature Reserve and adjacent unleased land, Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserves, Callum Brae Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, West Jerrabomberra Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve and Googong Foreshores.
The shooters and others involved in this needless killing of our kangaroos and their babies are ruthless pathetic individuals. Leave nature’s gardeners alone and STOP persecuting them.