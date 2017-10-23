New AMC unit provides more beds

Minister for Corrections Shane Rattenbury says the new accommodation plan will also improve and build on the programs, services and support we already offer to women detained in the AMC.

Over coming weeks, Mr Rattenbury says the unit will be renovated to include two kitchens and a garden—ensuring that female detainees have equivalent amenities as were available in the Cottage.

Female detainees will remain separate from male detainees. Male detainees currently within this unit will accommodated throughout the centre with careful consideration of placement.

After the move, all female detainees will be managed and supported within one accommodation unit.

