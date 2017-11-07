New head appointed to ACT Ambulance Service

AFTER a national recruitment process, Howard Wren has been appointed the new chief officer of the ACT Ambulance Service (ACTAS).

Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman says Mr Wren’s appointment follows 27 years of active service with the ACT Ambulance Service, and a career spanning more than 40 years.

“Mr Wren has held roles as an ambulance officer, registered nurse, intensive care nurse, critical care nursing course coordinator, clinical manager and coordinator, and general manager of education services,” Mr Gentleman says.

“He is a long-standing representative on a range of national paramedicine committees and other high level paramedic forums, and is held in high esteem for his contribution to the paramedic profession. He is also a recipient of the Ambulance Service Medal.

“Mr Wren brings a wealth of practical experience as a leader to the role. He is also committed to delivering operational performance and clinical governance, and continuing to drive the ‘ACTAS Blueprint for Change’.”

Mr Wren will take on the role following the retirement of former chief officer Jon Quiggin.

“Jon has served the people of the ACT diligently throughout his years of service, and I thank him for his contributions to the Canberra community. I wish him all the best for his retirement years,” Minister Gentleman says.

