New Qantas safety video promotes Canberra’s Mount Ainslie

SHOWCASED amongst popular destinations such as Field of Lights, Uluru, Canberra’s Mount Ainslie also gets to shine in the new Qantas inflight safety video.

The 2017 production features everyday Australians in unique destinations across every state and territory, ranging from the Victorian ski fields to sand surfing at Queensland’s Moreton Island.

Qantas will be using content from the video to promote the destinations it features for Australia’s key tourism markets.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says the goal was to make the safety video engaging as well as informative.

“What we’ve found is that it’s a lot easier to grab people’s attention with something that’s interesting to watch,” Joyce says.

“We know the combination of beautiful landscapes and laid-back Aussie charm really cuts through. It’s also why this video doubles as a perfect tourism ad.

“Finding smart ways to reach new audiences is a priority for Qantas and the whole Australian tourism industry, and we’re looking forward to rolling the video out as part of our strategy to keep visitor numbers growing.

“We’re confident it’ll strike a chord with travellers from around the world, not to mention Australians thinking about holidaying at home.”

Qantas worked with Tourism Australia and state tourism organisations to make the film across a 12 day period.

The new three minute video will begin screening across Qantas domestic and international flights from February 1.

