New road links parkway with Majura Park retailers

A NEW road link from the Majura Parkway to the Majura Park commercial precinct has been officially opened in time for the Boxing Day sales.

The $7.9 million project delivers 1.3 kilometres of road including a bridge over Woolshed Creek, on-road cycle path and special measures to protect environmentally significant areas of golden sun moth and pink-tailed worm lizard habitat.

Meddhung Road provides direct access to the Majura Park commercial precinct catering for local traffic from the Gungahlin area and North Canberra, and also making it easier for interstate traffic coming from Sydney travelling towards the Snowy Mountains,

The project also included a significant flood levy to protect the heritage-listed Duntroon Woolshed from a major flood event.

