New Supreme Court judge welcomed today

CANBERRA’S newest judge of the ACT Supreme Court, Justice David Mossop was officially welcomed today by Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay in an address to a ceremonial sitting of the Court.

Justice Mossop was first admitted as a lawyer in 1992, starting his career as a solicitor with the New South Wales Environmental Defender’s Office.



In 1995 and 1996 Justice Mossop served as an associate to High Court Justice Michael McHugh before being admitted to the ACT Bar the following year and joining a local legal firm.

After a legal career spanning two decades, Mossop was appointed to the ACT Magistrates Court bench in 2012 before being promoted to Associate Judge of the ACT Supreme Court in 2013.

“The Bar Association recently noted Justice Mossop’s fine legal mind and his commitment to arriving at right and just legal results within the ACT’s human rights-based jurisdiction,” Mr Ramsay says.

“Justice Mossop remains committed to providing great service to the Territory through his significant role in the justice system and as a member of the ACT’s judiciary.”

Justice Mossop has been appointed to the ACT Supreme Court to replace Justice Refshauge, who will retire in May.

