New systems to prevent abandoned trolleys

FOLLOWING complaints from the public about abandoned trolleys on nature strips, in parks and by the roadside, the ACT government has put new systems in place this week to ensure retailers prevent trolleys from going astray.

Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris says: “Over recent months, Transport Canberra and City Services has been working closely with major retail providers to ensure they comply with shopping trolley management and the regulatory requirements of the ‘Litter Act 2004’.

“This means that major retailers in the ACT should now have containment systems in place such as coin operated locking systems, electronic wheel locking mechanisms or staff surveillance to help stop shopping trolleys being taken away from the shopping precinct.

“Customers may have noticed new coin lock systems being rolled out across supermarkets and shopping centres recently. This is the result of calls from the public for more to be done to stop shopping trolleysbeing abandoned or ending up in our bush and waterways.

“This has been an ongoing and problematic issue. Abandoned trolleys create safety and environmental hazards as well as being an eyesore.”

Fitzharris says city rangers will use apps developed by retailers to advise them of shopping trolleys located outside shopping centre precincts for their collection.

“Where trolleys are not collected by retailers, city rangers will seize and impound them. Retailers are then required to pay a $123 fee to retrieve the impounded trolley,” says Fitzharris.

Members of the community are reminded that they can report abandoned trolleys to Access Canberra on 13 22 81 or via the Fix My Street portal at www.act.gov.au/fixmystreet

