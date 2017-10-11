New website ’empowers’ people with disability

PEOPLE with disability in Canberra can now rate and review services under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) following the ACT launch of “Clickability”.

Like TripAdvisor but for disability services, Clickability’s website “empowers” people to share their experiences.

Clickability’s co-director Jenna Moffat says: “We want to create a more transparent sector, so that the quality of services continue to improve and reflect what people with disabilities are wanting and needing with their services.”

But the support for Clickability isn’t limited to people with disabilities, as service providers recognise a need to embrace feedback and engage with their consumers.

“We have had someone from a service provider tell us that they came to a meeting and their managers had printed our Clickability reviews and showed them to the management team,” Ms Moffat says.

“There were some critical reviews and it was a point of topic for that meeting to figure out how they were going to take these reviews on board.

“That’s the goal for us – to have more services inviting feedback and to be embracing that to drive change within their organisation.”

More information via clickability.com.au

