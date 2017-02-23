NFSA restores 100-year-old cricket footage

THE National Film and Sound Archive is justly proud of its expertise and ingenuity in bringing old footage to life, but they’ve outdone themselves this time by building a custom-made device in order to digitise and publish a rare “Kinora” reel featuring 1901 footage of legendary cricketers K.S. Ranjitsinhji and C.B.Fry.

The images had not been seen in more than 100 years—no wonder they’re pleased with themselves.

Readers can view a mini-documentary about this project, including the 1901 cricket film at http://bit.ly/kinora

