NGA pear trees bound for Michelago

A grove of Manchurian pear trees seen at the front of the National Gallery of Australia during the recent “Versailles” exhibition is destined to become an avenue in Michelago.

“No waste, no waste at all,” one of the workers removing the temporary landscaping told “CityNews” as we snapped the removal process.

A spokesman for the NGA told “CityNews” today. “The Versailles garden entrance to the NGA was made possible through substantial private funding and corporate sponsorship. This is acknowledged on a sign at the front of the garden. Paul Bangay donated his time to design the installation.”

Responding to stories circulating that the gallery was now permitting staff members to remove and on-sell the plants for commercial profit, he said: “The garden is currently being de-installed by an external contractor under the supervision of head of facilities management. NGA staff have not been requested or invited to remove items from the garden.”

The landscaping was one of the many enhancements, including a children’s exhibition area that transformed parts of the NGA for the hugely successful show, which saw 190,128 people through the doors.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

