No Pisco Sour, but ‘revitalisation’ aplenty at ANU

WHILE the ACT arts community’s collective minds were on the imminent demise of ANU Arts Centre and other beloved facilities at Union Court, the University’s Vice Chancellor, nobel laureate Brian Schmidt, was more concerned with making sure that students could “eat, drink and be merry”.

On the contrary, the University is planning a Braddon-style “pop-up” village, featuring well-known Canberra businesses, to operate close to University Avenue near the Street Theatre.

This will come into action during the $220 million “revitalisation”, with “a bunch of tenants coming in, including current tenants”.

Bearing in mind that that there were always “a bunch of 20 year olds running around” in need of entertainment, Schmidt said, there would be a new bar run by The Burley Group and a new space for live music events.

Pop-up manager Steve Turner was on hand to help the Vice Chancellor introduce two of the new tenants; hotdog specialists, Broddogs and Peruvian sandwich masterminds Mr Papa. There was no danger that students would be left starving and in fact, he promised, “it will be all happening in the next 5 to 6 months”.

“Join us and get some food,” Professor Schmidt invited media as he rushed to the counter to order one of Mr Papa’s famous Peruvian “Chanchita” sandwiches and a Pisco Sour, for which he’d been given a recipe before his announcement.

“I’m sorry, we don’t have Pisco Sour, but we could give you an Inca Kola instead,” was the polite reply.

The look on the Vice Chancellor’s face was inscrutable.

The new pop-up village is expected to service the ANU campus from mid-2017 through to early 2019, when Stage I of the revitalisation is expected to be complete.

