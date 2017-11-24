No problem, Rowena tops the country in maths

ROWENA Stening is Australia’s top, female mathematics student.

The Canberra Girls Grammar School, year 12 student was one of 540,000 students to take part in the recent Australian Mathematics Competition (AMC). She was awarded the Cheryl Praeger Medal for female excellence in mathematics in Australia. This award has placed her as the top female Year 12 student in Australia.

The AMC is a problem-solving competition for all school-aged children, with students in more than 30 countries attempting to solve the same mathematical problems. The problems get tougher as students progress through each stage thus, challenging those most gifted. Australia ranked tenth out of 56 countries, beating the UK and the US and closely following Canada, Finland and NZ.

Next year, Rowena hopes to study Material Science at Oxford University in the UK, starting in October . Until then she plans to volunteer with the Red-Cross Refugee Society.

