Nominations open for Multicultural Advisory Council

THE ACT government is calling on Canberra’s culturally diverse communities to apply for a new Multicultural Advisory Council which will help pave the way as Australia’s multicultural leader.

The job of the advisory group will be to provide advice to the ACT government on issues affecting culturally and linguistically diverse communities and to assist with the implementation of the “ACT Multicultural Framework 2015-2020”. 

Another key task for the Council will be to plan for a Multicultural Summit in 2018.

The ACT government are encouraging people from diverse cultural backgrounds, from all ages groups and with a range of experiences to apply.

Nominations for the Multicultural Advisory Council close on March 28. 

