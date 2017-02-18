NSW Police are working with Rural Fire Service to establish the circumstances of how yesterday’s bushfire started, which affected properties in the Queanbeyan area. Just before midday yesterday (Friday, February 17), emergency services were alerted […]
Off-duty cop charged with common assault
An ACT policeman has appeared in court this morning charged with common assault.
At about 11pm yesterday an off-duty policeman was arrested following a disturbance at a home in Bruce. The family violence response framework was applied and the man was charged with common assault and faced the ACT Magistrates Court this morning.
ACT Chief Police Officer Justine Saunders said the matter has been referred to AFP Professional Standards and would be treated extremely seriously.
“An incident involving our own member is very concerning. It doesn’t matter who you are or what role you have in the community, any form of violence is not tolerated.
“As the matter is now before court, I will be unable to comment further.”
